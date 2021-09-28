S. Korean leader’s review of ban on eating dog meat welcomed

AP National Business

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Animal rights groups have welcomed the South Korean president’s offer to look into banning consumption of dog meat. Eating dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea. Restaurants that serve it are a dwindling business as younger people find it less appetizing, but some people oppose a ban as a surrender to Western pressure. President Moon Jae-in had asked in a meeting if it was time to carefully consider. It’s unclear when a review would take place and when or whether a ban would be realized. Activists gathered in central Seoul on Tuesday to call for the government and parliament to work out steps to officially prohibit dog meat consumption.