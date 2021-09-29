Climate activist Nakate seeks immediate action in Glasgow

AP National Business

By CHARLENE PELE

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate said youth delegates at a gathering in Italy’s financial capital are struggling to get their voices through in an event that she and others complain has been heavily orchestrated. Nakate is among 400 activists invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate meeting that will draft a document to forward to the next round of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, that begins Oct. 31. But she said that suggestions that she and others are making in working groups “didn’t seem to be really welcomed,″ or included in the draft, which she said was ”concerning.”