EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

AP National Business

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is worried about media freedom in Slovenia after the head of the country’s only news agency resigned over a public service contract that would dictate the way STA is funded. The news agency’s director resigned Thursday because he said the draft contract would damage the agency. The Slovenian government currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency and has been keeping a stranglehold on funds to STA. Prime Minister Janez Jansa insists that much of Slovenia’s media is biased against him. But he said in July that the funding issue would be resolved this fall. EU commission spokesman Christian Wigand is urging Slovenia “to take decisive action to stop and reverse the current trend.”