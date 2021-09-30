Inter reports Serie A record losses of 245.6M euros

AP National Business

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has reported a record loss of 245.6 million euros for the 2020-21 financial year. That is the highest ever for a Serie A club. Inter won its first Serie A title in 11 years last season but its finances were hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic and the club’s early elimination from European football. It attributed its significant losses mainly “due to the complete lack of matchday income” because of shuttered stadiums. But Inter remains positive for the upcoming season after initiating a “rebalancing policy.”