UK ‘no longer the laggard’ of G-7 economies after upgrades

AP National Business

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher. Official figures show the British economy grew by more than previously thought during the second quarter of the year as consumer spending picked up following the lifting of lockdown restrictions. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that output increased by 5.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, up on the previous estimate of 4.8%. The agency also said that the economy contracted by less than thought in the first quarter, 1.4% against 1.6% previously.