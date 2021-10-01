Alaska Air to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

AP National Business

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group has told its 22,000 employees they will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The Seattle Times reports there are some exceptions to the policy, which has shifted since last month. The Seattle-based company said in an email to all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employees that they will now be required to be fully vaccinated or approved for a reasonable accommodation. Officials say it would be in accordance with the White House executive order that requires all federal contractors to have their workers vaccinated. It replaces a policy which paid vaccinated employees $200 and required regular testing for others. At that time, Alaska said that 75% of its employees had been vaccinated.