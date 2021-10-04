Greece sees higher than expected growth, deficits

AP National Business

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s conservative government has revised its growth estimate upward for the second time in less than a month following signs of a faster than expected recovery. Growth is due to reach 6.1% in 2021 and 4.5% next year. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a Cabinet meeting that would bring output to above pre-pandemic levels. The figures were included in a draft 2022 budget submitted to parliament on Monday. But a continued high level of public spending on pandemic relief measures will further increase the annual budget deficit to an estimated 10%.