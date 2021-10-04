Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s contempt hearing set for Oct. 13

AP National Business

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is scheduled for a hearing next week on whether she should be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with a judge’s order in a public records lawsuit. Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler ordered the contempt hearing set for Oct. 13. The Idaho Press Club had sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her Education Task Force. Last month, the group asked that McGeachin face civil contempt proceedings after it said she stalled rather than immediately releasing the records as ordered. Neither McGeachin nor her chief of staff responded to repeated requests for comment.