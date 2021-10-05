Slovenian police clash with protesters ahead of EU summit

AP National Business

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia have fired tear gas and water cannons at anti-government protesters in the capital. The clashes happened Tuesday on the eve of a major European Union summit. Hundreds of protesters were opposed to the government’s tough anti-coronavirus measures in the small European Union nation. This was the third such incident in Ljubljana within a month. EU leaders have gathered for a summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors. The 27-nation bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse. Slovenian police have placed checkpoints and limited traffic and movement in Ljubljana and a venue close to the capital where Wednesday’s summit is to take place.