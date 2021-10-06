Cyprus FM urges Lebanon to implement reforms to unlock aid

AP National Business

The foreign minister of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus is urging the new Lebanese government to implement reforms quickly, in order for the international community to unlock aid to crisis-hit Lebanon. Wednesday’s visit by the Cypriot official made him the first foreign minister from the European Union to visit Lebanon since a new Cabinet was formed in Beirut last month. He says it’s “paramount that the necessary actions and reforms be taken swiftly.” The World Bank has described Lebanon’s financial crises as one of the worst in the world since the mid-1850s.