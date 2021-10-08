Skip to Content
IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firm’s findings that the agency’s managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there. The fund’s executive board met Friday to consider allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. At the time, current IMF head Kristalina Georgieva was a top official at the World Bank. The IMF board said that it expects to finish its review soon but needs more details. Georgieva denies the allegations.

