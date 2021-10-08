Skip to Content
Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank

By BERNARD CONDON
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company lost more than $70 million operating his Washington D.C. hotel while in office. That is according to documents released Friday by a House committee investigating his business. The company had to inject millions into the hotel and get Deutsche Bank to delay payments on a loan tied to the property. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said financial statements it obtained show the losses came despite $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments, business that government ethics experts say Trump should have refused because it posed conflicts of interest with his role as president.

