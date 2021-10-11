Netflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks

AP National Business

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A top Netflix executive says Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” doesn’t cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service. In an internal memo, reported by Variety, co-CEO Ted Sarandos told Netflix managers that while some celebrities may join third parties in calling for the show’s removal, Chappelle’s special won’t be pulled. The company responded to news reports it had suspended three employees, including one who’d criticized Chappelle’s special online. Netflix said it supports open disagreement by workers. One employee was suspended, but a person familiar with the situation said it was for unauthorized attendance at a Netflix management meeting.