Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

AP National Business

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with the Biden administration and has voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin addressed an array of topics while speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday. He said that Russia stands ready to boost natural gas supplies to help assuage nervous energy markets in Europe and rejected allegations of causing a spike in energy prices by holding up gas deliveries. The Russian leader also rebuffed criticism of an ongoing domestic crackdown on dissent and independent media.