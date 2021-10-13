Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:47 AM

Russia sets another daily COVID-19 deaths record

KTVZ

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has reported another record of daily coronavirus deaths amid a slow vaccination rate and authorities’ reluctance to tighten restrictions. The government coronavirus task force on Wednesday registered 984 coronavirus deaths in a new high. The country has repeatedly had record daily death tolls in the past few weeks as infections soared to near all-time highs. The Kremlin has attributed the mounting contagion and deaths to a laggard vaccination rate. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday that about 29% of the country’s nearly 146 million people were fully vaccinated. Experts have attributed the slow pace of vaccination to widespread vaccine skepticism and disinformation about vaccines.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content