US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks around the world was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday that’s aimed at developing new strategies to counter the threat. That leaves out a major player in discussions that a senior Biden administration official said will focus in part on efforts to disrupt and prosecute ransomware networks like the one behind an attack on a major U.S. pipeline company in May that led to East Coast gas shortages.