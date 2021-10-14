$224M Georgia Power rate hike likely for nuclear plant

AP National Business

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. customers will likely pay another $224 million a year for the first of two nuclear reactors near Augusta. The company says it amounts to another $4 each month for every residential customer. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and Georgia Public Service Commission staffers have tentatively agreed to the increase, which commissioners will vote on in November. The rate increase would begin after the new reactor begins operation next year. Georgia Power projects spending $12.4 billion on its share of two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle. A separate $157 million rate hike is scheduled to begin on Jan. 1.