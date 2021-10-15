3 German parties aim to start formal coalition talks

AP National Business

BERLIN (AP) — Three German parties aim to open formal coalition talks after all made gains in last month’s election. Germany is moving a step closer to a new government that would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc into opposition. The center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats on Friday wrapped up just over a week of three-way exploratory talks and agreed they have enough common ground to move on to full-fledged coalition negotiations. Social Democrat Olaf Scholz will become Germany’s new leader if the talks are ultimately successful.