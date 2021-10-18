Bitcoin investing could get boost from exchange-traded fund

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest milestone for Bitcoin, the country’s first exchange-traded fund linked to the most popular digital currency should become available to investors. The ETF from ProShares, with the ticker symbol “BITO,” is expected to begin trading Tuesday, barring any opposition from regulators. The fund won’t invest directly in Bitcoin itself. Instead, it will focus on futures related to Bitcoin, a market that’s overseen by U.S. regulators and can be complicated in its own right. That means investors need to be particularly aware of what they’re buying, and how it’s likely to perform.