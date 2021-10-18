Industrial production falls 1.3% as effects from Ida linger

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, much more than expected as the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida continue to stymie activity. The Federal Reserve reported Monday that nearly half, or 0.6% of the overall decline in total industrial production was attributable to the hurricane. The Fed revised August’s reading down from a 0.4% gain to a 0.1% decline. Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. Manufacturing output fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 7.2% decline in motor vehicles and parts as shortages of semiconductors continued to thwart the industry. Capacity utilization for the industrial sector fell to 75.2%.