Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture

By TAIJING WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands says it plans to make electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model. The chairman of Foxconn Technology Group said it will produce cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets. Young Liu said clients can modify their appearance and features. Liu said the flagship Model E sedan, developed with Italian design house Pininfarina, is due to be launched in 2023. Liu said it will have a range of 750 kilometers (470 miles) on one charge. Liu mentioned automakers Fisker Inc. and Taiwan’s Yulong Group as clients.