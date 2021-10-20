How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Wednesday, bringing the S&P 500 to the brink of another record high. The benchmark index climbed 0.4% for its sixth gain in a row. Anthem and Abbott Laboratories helped lead gains among health care stocks after turning in solid quarterly earnings reports. Netflix fell after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates. The price of Bitcoin rose above $66,000 for the first time.