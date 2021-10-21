New Zealand sets 90% vaccination target to end lockdowns

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government has set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 90% of all eligible people to end coronavirus lockdowns. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been under pressure to provide a pathway to freedom for people living in Auckland, who have been in lockdown for more than two months. Under the new framework, people living in the largest city will regain many of their freedoms once more than nine-in-ten of those aged 12-and-over across each of three districts is fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the emergence of the more transmissible delta variant had forced her government to rethink its previous elimination strategy and focus on vaccines.