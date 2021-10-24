Toyota testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota says it’s testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars as it works toward using the technology in commercial products. The engines burn hydrogen as fuel instead of gasoline, much like rockets. The Japanese automaker said testing the technology in race cars in Japan will allow it to collect data and try to fix problems on-site. Toyota announced earlier it’s developing a hydrogen combustion engine, which Ford and other automakers have also developed. Vehicles powered by such engines are different from fuel cell vehicles that use hydrogen to create electricity, and from electric or hybrid vehicles. The chief engineer said Toyota wants to offer various options to meet regional needs.