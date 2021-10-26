Cambodia announces phased reopening to vaccinated tourists

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s government has announced plans to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of this month. The Tourism Ministry says the program will allow visitors who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip being quarantined if they stay at least five days in designated areas. The first such areas are two seaside provinces, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong, on the Gulf of Thailand. On arrival, visitors must show proof they have been vaccinated and take a rapid results test for COVID-19. They can proceed without quarantine if the results are negative. Siem Reap province, home to the famous Angkor temples, is to be added to the quarantine-free province list in January.