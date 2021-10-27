Slovenia eyes possible lockdown as COVID-19 infections surge

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s health minister is warning the country could face a nightmare scenario if it does not contain its coronavirus outbreak, which is coming amid a surge in infections in low-vaccination countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Health Minister Janez Poklukar said Wednesday that hospital beds have been filling up rapidly as Slovenia logged the highest number of daily new cases since January. In neighboring Croatia, health authorities also reported record daily new infections, saying every second test in the capital of Zagreb came out positive. Serbian doctors said children and small babies are among those on ventilation, and heath authorities are considering bringing some school classes online instead of in-person.