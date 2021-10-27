France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

By DANICA KIRKA and THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it will summon the French ambassador for a dressing-down, the latest move in a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. Britain’s government warned France on Thursday that it would retaliate should France follow through on threats to block British boats from some French ports and tighten checks on U.K. vessels. Relations between London and Paris have become increasingly frayed as the nations on either side of the English Channel sort out a post-Brexit path. France has vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats licenses to operate in their territorial waters.