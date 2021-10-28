GE Appliances announces $450 million investment in Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — GE Appliances has announced plans to add more than 1,000 jobs at its sprawling Kentucky operations. The company said Thursday the job growth is part of a $450 million investment to boost capacity and launch new products. The Kentucky-based home appliances business says it’s targeting upgrades across operations at its Louisville production complex — known as Appliance Park. That includes increased production of clothes washers and refrigerators and new refrigerator-freezer models. The company says the jobs are expected to be added by the end of 2023. Appliance Park has a current workforce of about 7,100.