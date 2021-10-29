Wall Street closes at new highs after day of choppy trading

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks are ending higher Friday as Wall Street closed out a milestone-setting week. Health care, communication services and technology companies rose. The three major indexes all set records: The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% and Nasdaq closed 0.3% higher. Apple fell 1.8% and Amazon lost 2.2% after both companies cited continued supply chain difficulties in their latest quarterly reports. The Commerce Department reported that consumer spending grew just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation.