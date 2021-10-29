Tonga reports its first COVID-19 case from plane traveler

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The island nation of Tonga has reported its first-ever case of COVID-19 after a traveler from New Zealand tested positive. Tonga is among the few remaining nations in the world that have avoided outbreaks of the virus. Like many of its neighbors, Tonga’s isolation has helped keep it safe but it faces big challenges should the virus take hold due to an under-resourced health system. The traveler has been isolating at a quarantine hotel. The prime minister plans to make an announcement on Monday about any future lockdowns.