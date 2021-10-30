UK, France urged to cool down escalating fishing spat

By ANGELA CHARLTON and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Britain and France are facing calls to sort out their latest post-Brexit spat over fishing rights in the English Channel. The dispute threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats and trucks. French President Emmanuel Macron warned Saturday that the dispute is testing the U.K.’s international credibility. Both countries accused each other of being in breach of the post-Brexit trade agreement. The latest disagreement stems from restrictions on permits that Britain placed on a few dozen French boats which it says is related to a lack of paperwork. France has threatened to blockade British boats and trucks from Tuesday.