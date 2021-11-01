Indonesia first to greenlight Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

By VICTORIA MILKO

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Biotechnology company Novavax says that Indonesia has given the world’s first emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different technology than current shots. The vaccine is easier to store and transport than some other shots, which could allow it to play an important role in boosting supplies in poorer countries around the world. The two-dose Novavax vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. That’s very different from widely used mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna that deliver genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein.