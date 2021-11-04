Airbnb reports $834 million 3Q profit as revenue soars

By The Associated Press

Airbnb has reported a strong third quarter with record profit and revenue as more people get vaccinated and return to traveling. Airbnb said Thursday that it earned $834 million on $2.2 billion in revenue during the third quarter, which is traditionally its strongest part of the year because it includes summer travel. The San Francisco-based home-sharing business says that when companies closed offices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that freed employees to work from somewhere other than the office or home, and some of the hit the road. Airbnb says it expects the trend of work flexibility will accelerate as major companies like Ford and Amazon embrace it.