Russia expels Dutch newspaper reporter, cites violations

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch newspaper reporter has been expelled from Russia, a move denounced as “unacceptable” by the Netherlands’ foreign ministry. The De Volkskrant newspaper reported Thursday that its Moscow correspondent, Tom Vennink, was ordered to leave Russia earlier this week after his residency permit was withdrawn over what authorities described as “administrative violations.” Vennink is not the first reporter thrown out of Russia this year. In August, Russia refused to renew the visa of a longtime reporter for the BBC in Moscow. Independent Russian media also are under increasing pressure. The government added several prominent news outlets to its list of foreign agents. Media organizations see the designation as an attempt to undermine an outlet’s credibility.