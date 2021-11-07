Foreign citizens seek US-approved shots as travel resumes

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The United States is about to reopen to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. And citizens of other countries who received shots widely used in other parts of the world are scrambling to get reinoculated with U.S.-approved jabs. The U.S. will implement a new air travel policy Monday to allow in foreign citizens who have completed a course of a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. That leaves people in Mexico, Hungary, Russia and elsewhere who received the non-approved Russian Sputnik V vaccine or the China-produced CanSino vaccine ineligible to board U.S.-bound flights. Some have gone to some lengths seeking out Western-approved shots so they can travel freely.