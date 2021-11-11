Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:56 AM

Education, religious groups gain most from giving strategy

KTVZ

By HALELUYA HADERO
AP Business Writer

A new report is shedding light on what types of organizations are receiving the most donations from charitable funds that have been a hotbed of contention. A report released Thursday by Indiana University and The Giving USA Foundation found between 2014 and 2018, grants from so-called donor-advised funds were mostly given to education, religious and other public-society benefit organizations, like United Way. Donor-advised funds allow donors to receive a tax deduction upfront without directly giving the money to a working charity. The federal government doesn’t mandate donors to disburse the money, leading critics to argue they’ve essentially become warehouses for charitable dollars. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content