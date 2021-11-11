Indonesia, UK discuss future technology and cybersecurity

By EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has met with Indonesian officials to discuss closer cooperation in future technologies, cybersecurity and economic relations as part of British efforts to deepen ties to Southeast Asia after leaving the European Union. Truss says she and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed a roadmap for closer cooperation. Indonesia is Truss’s last stop in a weeklong visit to the region to deepen economic and security relations. She earlier visited Malaysia and Thailand. During her visit to Indonesia, Truss also met with the secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to build on the U.K.’s recent designation as one of the 10-nation bloc’s “dialogue partners.”