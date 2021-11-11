US urges citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S. government is urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti given the country’s deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel that has affected hospitals, schools and banks as gas stations remained closed. The rare warning from the U.S. State Department comes as Haiti’s government and police struggle to control gangs that have blocked gas distribution terminals for several weeks. Gas stations remained closed on Thursday, a day after the State Department issued its warning. It’s unclear how many U.S. citizens currently live in Haiti. A State Department official told The Associated Press that it does not provide those statistics, and that U.S. citizens are not required to register their travel to a foreign country.