Workers at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts to strike for a day

BOSTON (AP) — Members of the union that represents about 200 workers at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts have voted to hold a one-day strike next week over stalled contract negotiations with management. Union officials tell The Boston Globe that more than 96% of the union voted to picket outside the museum Wednesday. The union represents public-facing staff, library workers, educators, curators, conservators, and administrative and professional workers. A member of the union’s bargaining team says workers are concerned about pay, safety, workplace diversity, requiring union membership and job growth. It wasn’t clear what the strike would mean for visitors. The museum did not immediately comment.