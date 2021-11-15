LA, Long Beach ports delay fines for backlogged cargo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex will delay fining shipping companies that let cargo containers stack up at terminals. The Southern California News Group reports the reprieve comes because of early compliance by companies in clearing cargo since the penalties were approved last month. The fines were set to begin Monday as a way to help alleviate a backlog of ships that has interrupted the global supply chain. Now they won’t be charged until at least Nov. 22.