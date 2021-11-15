Liz Weston: How to talk money with your parents this holiday

By LIZ WESTON OF NerdWallet

Before you bring up money at a holiday gathering, family and caregiving experts recommend researching options so you can present choices to your parents rather than issuing orders. Be mindful of your tone — you are not your parents’ parent — and consider a variety of ways to broach the subject. And if you’re worried the discussion could ruin the holiday, it’s OK to use this time to simply observe and make plans for a future talk. The more frequently you discuss money, the easier it’ll likely become.