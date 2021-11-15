Navy officer guilty of hiding ties to Chinese businessman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-based U.S. Navy flight officer has been convicted of buying guns for a Chinese businessman who was later convicted of export crimes. Authorities say 36-year-old Lt. Fan Yang also lied about his relationship with the businessman on security forms. Yang was found guilty of several charges Friday in Jacksonville federal court. The Chinese-born American citizen faces up to 30 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 16. Although the businessman employed Yang’s wife, had been to the Yangs’ home and had paid for the Yangs to travel and visit him, prosecutors said Fan Yang consistently hid their relationship from the Navy.