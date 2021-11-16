A decade after New Zealand mine explosion, bodies are found

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — More than a decade after a methane explosion killed 29 workers at a New Zealand coal mine, police say they have finally found at least two of the bodies thanks to new camera images. But authorities say the depths of the Pike River mine remain too dangerous to enter so they will not be able to recover the remains. Police have been investigating the disaster for years, with some family members of the miners hoping they will eventually file criminal charges. An earlier investigation concluded the Pike River Coal company had exposed miners to unacceptable risks as it strove to meet financial targets.