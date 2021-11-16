Emirates says IPO a possibility for famed long-haul carrier

By ISABEL DEBRE and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The president of long-haul carrier Emirates says that an initial public offering of stock in the Dubai-based airline could happen as the city-state tries to boost its local financial market. President Tim Clark also promised Tuesday at the Dubai Air Show that Emirates’ fleet of iconic double-decker jumbo jets would soon ply the skies again. European plane maker Airbus meanwhile raked in more orders on the third day of the Dubai Air Show, reaching an agreement valued over $3.3 billion to sell 28 new aircraft to Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways. Chicago-based manufacturer Boeing Co. has yet to announce a major sale at a show crucial for the Mideast’s East-West travel hubs.