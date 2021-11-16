How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

Wall Street closed higher Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Home Depot rose 5.7% after the home improvement retailer reported surging sales and solid profits last quarter amid a hot housing market. New data also showed Americans sharply increased their spending last month. Technology and health care companies also rose. Communications companies lagged the market.