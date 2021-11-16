UK orders national security review of NVIDIA deal to buy Arm

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has asked competition regulators to investigate the national security implications of American technology company NVIDIA’s planned $40 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm Ltd. U.K. Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries asked the Competition and Markets Authority on Tuesday to look into both the deal’s impact on competition and national security. NVIDIA has agreed to buy Cambridge-based Arm, Britain’s largest technology firm, from Japan’s Softbank. Arm’s semiconductor technology is widely used in computing devices, including smartphones, cars and other equipment that connects to the internet. While many of the devices aren’t considered critical, Dorries’ department says it’s concerned about the “security and resiliency” of the broader supply chain.