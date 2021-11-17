Legal pot growers frustrated by illegal operations in Oregon

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A licensed cannabis grower, a vineyard owner and a sheriff were among witnesses who testified this week before a committee of the Oregon Legislature, in an effort to seek help in stemming the proliferation of illegal grow sites in southern Oregon. One lawmaker told the committee that millions of dollars will need to be spent to support law enforcement and site inspectors each year, for several years until the situation comes under control. Many illegal marijuana farms are operating under the guise of being legal hemp farms.