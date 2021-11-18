Starbucks, Amazon open grab-and-go store in New York

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Starbucks and Amazon are teaming up on a grab-and-go store format. The Seattle-based companies will open their first Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go location on Thursday in New York. At least three more New York locations are planned for next year. The stores offer the full Starbucks menu as well as prepared food from Amazon Go. Customers can order drinks using Starbucks’ app or shop the Amazon Go section, which automatically tallies items added to the cart. The store is part of a larger shift for Starbucks, which has been replacing underperforming stores with pickup and drive-thru-focused locations.