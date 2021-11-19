US OKs gold mine exploratory drilling in eastern Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Canadian mining company hoping to build an open-pit gold mine in Idaho west of Yellowstone National Park can resume exploratory drilling. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday announced it had approved Excellon Idaho Gold’s Kilgore Gold Exploration Project in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Clark County. The project had been halted following federal court rulings in 2019 and 2020 concerning potential harm to Yellowstone cutthroat trout in a stream. The new drilling plan pulls water from a different stream officials say doesn’t contain Yellowstone cutthroat trout. The company says the area contains about 825,000 ounces of gold.