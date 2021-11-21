Thousands march in Brussels against Belgium’s COVID measures

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in central Brussels to protest against the reinforced COVID-19 measures that the government has imposed to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Many among them also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated and any moves to impose mandatory shots. The protest march lined up behind a huge banner saying “Together for Freedom.” There were smoke bombs and firecrackers , But there was no violence during the early part of the march which was to conclude outside European Union headquarters.